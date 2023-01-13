Maritime Month

Cargo featuring Dole Fresh Fruit Company

The cargo and trade sector is vital to maritime economy. The Port of San Diego handles specialty cargo that does not fit in standardized containers. From dry and liquid bulk cargo to refrigerated and breakbulk – this is the Port’s Special Advantage.



Dole receives approximately 50,000 containers of bananas, pineapples, and more fruits and vegetables a year at the Port.

Fun fact: Dole has recently expanded their ongoing electrification efforts at the Port. Pictured here is Dole mascot, Bobby Banana jumping for joy with a couple of Dole’s electric Utility Tractor Rigs (UTRs).