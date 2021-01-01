Plan Your Cruise

Cruise Destinations

Whether you are looking for a cultural experience, a relaxing trip to paradise or an opportunity to discover ancient worlds – there are opportunities to begin and end your adventure at the Port of San Diego. You can enjoy the best San Diego has to offer, and then take a cruise to relax in the Mexican Riviera, enjoy a Panama Canal adventure, or explore an Incan discovery. Or enjoy the best of the US with a cruise of the Pacific Coast or to Hawaii. A world of destinations awaits, and it all begins from our beautiful waterfront in San Diego.