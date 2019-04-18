Don’t Throw it Away! Recycle Electronic & Household Goods at the Port of San Diego

As champions of the safekeeping and environmental care of the diverse ecosystems on and around San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego is hosting “Don’t Throw it Away!”, an Earth Week event to encourage the public to recycle old or unused electronics and household goods. The event is being held in partnership with Goodwill Industries of San Diego County on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and includes special prizes and giveaways, plus onsite entertainment from KYXY 96.5 FM. The public is encouraged to bring electronics such as old cell phones, laptops, computer accessories, and televisions to be properly recycled; and household goods such as books, clothing, and home décor to be resold in a local Goodwill store. See below for a complete list of items that will be accepted.

When old electronics are not properly discarded, they can leak damaging substances into the air as well as the ground and surface water, which has harmful effects on people, animals and the planet. Reusing household goods also reduces air, water and land pollution and limits the need for natural resources to be used for making new products.

Event Details:



Don’t Throw It Away! Electronic Recycling & Household Good Donation Day

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Port of San Diego Administration Building Public Parking Lot

3165 Pacific Highway

San Diego, CA 92101

Electronics Accepted (Please note, we cannot accept any electronic devices with broken or cracked screens.)

Video Game Consoles

Handheld Video Game Systems

Computers (Laptops or Desktops)

Computer Accessories (Mouses, Keyboards, etc.)

Cell Phones

Televisions and Computer Monitors

Printers, Fax Machines, and Scanners

Household Goods Accepted

Clothing in any condition

Housewares and Small Home Appliances

Toys and Games

Books and Textbooks

Bikes, Skateboards, and Scooters

Shoes (Single Shoes and/or pairs)

Purses, Bags, and Luggage

Home Décor

Movies, Music, and Media

Sporting Goods

Jewelry

Bedding & Linens

Items Not Accepted (Due to Federal and State laws, safety issues, and recycling guidelines, Goodwill cannot accept these items.)

Weapons & Ammunition

Fuels (oil, gas, propane)

Paint, Stains or Varnish

Explosives

Cleaning Products

Pressurized Canisters

Large Home Appliances

Mattresses & Box Springs

Industrial Equipment Cribs, Seats & Strollers

Light Bulbs & Batteries

Items w/ Broken Screens

About Goodwill San Diego

Goodwill San Diego was created in 1930 to provide training and employment opportunities to people with disabilities and other barrier to employment. Goodwill San Diego uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores to fund the operation of paid job training programs and employment services. Please visit sdgoodwill.org to get store and donation location information and to learn more about our organization and programs.