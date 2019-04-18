Don’t Throw it Away! Recycle Electronic & Household Goods at the Port of San Diego
As champions of the safekeeping and environmental care of the diverse ecosystems on and around San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego is hosting “Don’t Throw it Away!”, an Earth Week event to encourage the public to recycle old or unused electronics and household goods. The event is being held in partnership with Goodwill Industries of San Diego County on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and includes special prizes and giveaways, plus onsite entertainment from KYXY 96.5 FM. The public is encouraged to bring electronics such as old cell phones, laptops, computer accessories, and televisions to be properly recycled; and household goods such as books, clothing, and home décor to be resold in a local Goodwill store. See below for a complete list of items that will be accepted.
When old electronics are not properly discarded, they can leak damaging substances into the air as well as the ground and surface water, which has harmful effects on people, animals and the planet. Reusing household goods also reduces air, water and land pollution and limits the need for natural resources to be used for making new products.
Event Details:
Don’t Throw It Away! Electronic Recycling & Household Good Donation Day
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Port of San Diego Administration Building Public Parking Lot
3165 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Electronics Accepted (Please note, we cannot accept any electronic devices with broken or cracked screens.)
- Video Game Consoles
- Handheld Video Game Systems
- Computers (Laptops or Desktops)
- Computer Accessories (Mouses, Keyboards, etc.)
- Cell Phones
- Televisions and Computer Monitors
- Printers, Fax Machines, and Scanners
Household Goods Accepted
- Clothing in any condition
- Housewares and Small Home Appliances
- Toys and Games
- Books and Textbooks
- Bikes, Skateboards, and Scooters
- Shoes (Single Shoes and/or pairs)
- Purses, Bags, and Luggage
- Home Décor
- Movies, Music, and Media
- Sporting Goods
- Jewelry
- Bedding & Linens
Items Not Accepted (Due to Federal and State laws, safety issues, and recycling guidelines, Goodwill cannot accept these items.)
- Weapons & Ammunition
- Fuels (oil, gas, propane)
- Paint, Stains or Varnish
- Explosives
- Cleaning Products
- Pressurized Canisters
- Large Home Appliances
- Mattresses & Box Springs
- Industrial Equipment Cribs, Seats & Strollers
- Light Bulbs & Batteries
- Items w/ Broken Screens
About Goodwill San Diego
Goodwill San Diego was created in 1930 to provide training and employment opportunities to people with disabilities and other barrier to employment. Goodwill San Diego uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores to fund the operation of paid job training programs and employment services. Please visit sdgoodwill.org to get store and donation location information and to learn more about our organization and programs.
About THE Port of San Diego
The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.
The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.
ABOUT PORT OF SAN DIEGO ENVIRONMENT
Port of San Diego Environment champions the safekeeping and environmental care of our diverse ecosystems. Year after year, environmental goals are set and measured to evolve environmental initiatives – ensuring San Diego Bay remains a vibrant resource and contributes to a remarkable way of life for visitors and residents for generations to come.